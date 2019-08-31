Taapsee Pannu all set to play an athlete in upcoming ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu is all set to play the role of an athlete from Gujarat, Rashmi, in Ronnie Screwvala’s Rashmi Rocket. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is story of a young girl from rural India, who is a fast runner. Folks from her village fondly call her Rashmi Rocket. The film is based on an original story written by Nanda Periyasamy.

Taapsee’s Mission Mangal co-star, superstar Akshay Kumar revealed the first motion poster of the film on his Twitter page and wrote, “This ROCKET is set for her next MISSION and she’s off to the tracks! Presenting a glimpse of @taapsee in and as #RashmiRocket. @MrAkvarious @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @iammangopeople #NehaAnand #PranjalKhandhdiya Music for the motion poster: @LesleLewis” Responding to this Taapsee wrote, “Yay!!!!! Don’t know about Forbes but yeh race toh main jeet sakti hu. Thank you.” Replying to Taapsee’s tweet, Akshay shared a meme, which says, “maje le rahi hai tu.”

Taapsee Pannu opened up about her new film to a leading daily and said, “This story instantly hit the right chord when I heard the idea. It’s one of those few films I was waiting to be developed into a script for me to do. Funnily, I have been made to run in almost every film I’ve done in every other genre. But this time, it’s going to be an out-and-out athlete’s tale. What excited me the most was the human drama that unfolds in her life, which makes it much more than a regular story of an athlete.”

Taapsee was seen playing a hockey player in Soorma and soon she will be seen playing a sharpshooter in Saand Ki Aankh. Now she has accepted the role of an athlete. Rashmi Rocket will hit the screens in 2020.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)