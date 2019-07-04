Taapsee Pannu likely to do a sports biopic

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After playing a hockey player in Soorma and a sharpshooter in the yet to be released film Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu we hear is all set to play a cricketer on the big screen.

The acclaimed actress has agreed to be a part of India’s most popular female cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic. Mithali is the only woman cricketer to cross 6,000 runs in the ODIs. Last week, she completed twenty years in International Cricket.

An official announcement will be made once Taapsee signs the agreement. As per a report in a daily, “The formalities will be done once the studio has a director. They have also locked the story but the script is still being developed.” Recently, when Taapsee was asked about the Mithali Raj biopic, she said, “The script is not in place so it’s too early to talk about it. Right now, they are collecting material and the script has not been written yet. If they offer me, I will be very happy. I really want to do a sports biopic.”

Known for doing intense roles, TaapseePannu had two releases in the first half of the year, Badla and Game Over. She has bowled over critics and the audience alike with her powerful performances in these films. Then, she will be seen in Mission Mangal where she will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, VidyaBalan, SonakshiSinha, and in Saand Ki Aankh where BhumiPednekar is her co-star.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)