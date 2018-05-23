Tabu joins star-cast of ‘Bharat’ with Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: One of the projects that is taking shape slowly and steadily and is drawing everyone’s attention is undoubtedly Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer, Bharat. What’s adding to our curiosity around the film is its extended cast.

Just recently we told you that Disha Patni’s name has been added to the star-cast. And now, the latest news is that the lovely Tabu too will be part of this humongous project, playing an important character in the film which is set to be a period drama. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ali Abbas Zafar has always wished to work with the celebrated actress, Tabu. Welcoming Tabu to the cast, a delighted Ali Abbas Zafar shared, “I’ve been a huge fan of Tabu’s work and always wished to work with her. After several meetings with her, I’m happy it is finally happening with Bharat and am looking forward to the shoot.”

With popular stars and heavy-duty performers like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, Bharat boasts of an ensemble cast with promising performances.

Bharat will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years. His character will also be seen in late 20s. So Salman will be required to look much leaner and younger.

Salman and Ali have earlier worked together in films like Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Advertisements