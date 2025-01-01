Tactics will not diminish Imran’s popularity: Saif

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has said that despite winning the by-elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) appears dejected, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remains content even in defeat. “Outside the Returning Officers’ offices, chants of ‘Long live Imran Khan’ echoed, while inside, the results were being manipulated,” he stated.

In an official statement issued from his office, Dr. Saif accused the Sharif family of resorting to their old ways, saying, “This was not just rigging—it was blatant electoral fraud.” He questioned how long the “fake government” would continue to alter election results, adding that “the truth cannot be hidden for long.”

Dr. Saif emphasized that such tactics will not diminish Imran Khan’s popularity, stating, “This manipulated outcome is not only a question mark on Maryam Nawaz’s performance but a resounding slap on her political narrative. Her so-called development agenda is limited to TikTok videos, and the public has rejected these ‘TikTok projects’ with a decisive response in the elections.”

He further alleged that the fake government broke all previous records of rigging in the Sialkot by-elections, claiming, “Returning officers carried out unprecedented electoral manipulation to ensure the victory of a losing candidate. This by-election served as a referendum against the fake regime, which is why the results were changed overnight.”

Dr. Saif asserted that altering election outcomes cannot reduce Imran Khan’s popularity, stating, “Imran Khan remains the heartbeat of the nation. No amount of coercion or electoral fraud can change the public’s affection for him.”

Concluding his statement, he said that from Khyber to Karachi, the people stand firmly with Imran Khan. “The Sharif family can only win elections through rigging because they have no performance to show. The public votes on performance, and the PML-N has none to offer.”

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, has said that maturity of character and self-awareness are essential for success. He emphasized that showcasing one’s abilities and utilizing time wisely can lead a person forward in life.

Speaking during a special live transmission of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Abbottabad, Dr. Saif stated that the provincial government has introduced the Sahara and Roshan Mustaqbil (Bright Future) programs for widows and orphaned children, while also including expensive treatments for complex diseases under the Sehat Card scheme. He noted that the government believes in taking practical steps rather than relying solely on publicity.

Upon his arrival at Pakhtunkhwa Radio and the Regional Information Office, he was welcomed by Regional Information Officer Ikramullah Saeed, who presented him with a bouquet. On the occasion, the Advisor also inaugurated a health-focused program titled Sehat Zindagi (Health is Life).

During his video message, Barrister Dr. Saif stressed that the youth must not only recognize their talents but also refine them through strong moral character. He urged the younger generation to dedicate their time to developing their skills, acquiring knowledge, and pursuing their goals — asserting that such focus will inevitably lead to success.

In response to a question, Dr. Saif stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is undertaking genuinely public-oriented initiatives. He elaborated on the Sahara Card initiative for widows and the Roshan Mustaqbil plan for orphaned children, as well as the inclusion of high-cost treatments under the Sehat Card.