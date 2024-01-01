Tahir’s half century vain as Stars defeat Shaheens by 47 Runs

DARWIN (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Shaheens fell 47 runs short against Melbourne Stars in their second match of the Top End T20 series on Sunday at the Gardens Oval in Darwin.

Tayyab Tahir’s unbeaten half-century (57 not out, 43b, 6x4s, 1×6) went in vain as Shaheens finished with 128-9 in 20 overs in pursuit of the 176-run target. Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan scored 26 off 13 balls clubbing two fours and two sixes.

Following Haseebullah’s (11, 20b, 1×6) departure in the seventh over with the scorecard reading 44-2, the Shaheens batting line-up collapsed as they lost seven wickets for just 47 runs. Tayyab and Arif Yaqoob added an undefeated 37-run partnership for the last wicket.

Earlier, Melbourne Stars, after opting to bat first, got off to a strong start as the opening pair of Liam Blackford and Ashley Chandrasinghe stitched a 91-run partnership off 74 balls. Blackford hit seven fours for his 43-ball 55 while his partner, Chandrasinghe, contributed 47 off 42 balls which involved four boundaries and two sixes.

Leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob drew the first blood for Shaheens as he dismissed Blackford. Three overs later, Dylan Brasher (10, 9b, 1×4) was sent packing by Jahandad Khan, bringing an end to a 27-run second wicket partnership.

Sam Elliot (17 not out, 8b) and Arjun Nair (36 not out, 15b, 3x4s, 3x6s) added a quick-fire 55-run partnership off just 23 balls for the fifth wicket that lifted the Stars to 175-4 in the allotted 20 overs. For Shaheens, Jahandad bagged two wickets while Arif dismissed one batter. Pakistan Shaheens will play their next match against Tasmania at the DXC Arena, Darwin on 13 August.

Scores in brief

Melbourne Stars won by 47 runs

Melbourne Stars 175-4, 20 overs (Liam Blackford 55, Ashley Chandrasinghe 47, Arjun Nair 36 not out; Jahandad Khan 2-33, Arif Yaqoob 1-24)

Pakistan Shaheens 128-9, 20 overs (Tayyab Tahir 57 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 26; Reiley Mark 4-32, Arjun Nair 2-12).