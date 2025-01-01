Taimur Jhagra files Rs1 billion defamation suit against Sher Afzal Marwat

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has filed a defamation lawsuit worth Rs1 billion against senior politician Sher Afzal Marwat in the Peshawar Sessions Court.

According to the legal stance taken by Taimur Jhagra, Marwat made baseless allegations against him during a televised talk show, including serious claims of corruption in the pension fund and the acquisition of a five-kanal house in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area.

The petition states that Marwat accused Jhagra of embezzling Rs36 billion from the pension fund, an allegation the former minister strongly denies.

It further alleges that Marwat’s statements amounted to character assassination and a violation of Taimur Jhagra’s personal and political integrity.

Jhagra’s legal team claims that a legal notice was sent to Sher Afzal Marwat demanding an explanation and retraction, but no response was received.

The lawsuit seeks an unconditional written apology from Sher Afzal Marwat, in addition to the Rs1 billion in damages for defamation and reputational harm.

The court is expected to take up the case in the coming days.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expelled MNA Marwat from the party over ‘repeated’ violations of code of conduct and discipline.

According to a notification issued by PTI Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi, the decision was made in line with the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The decision was taken following a review of Marwat’s response to the show-cause notice issued to him, the notification read.

Meanwhile speaking during ARY News programme, 11th Hour hosted by Waseem Badami, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the party had issued three show-cause notices to Sher Afzal Marwat, citing his failure to maintain party discipline.

According to PTI’s additional secretary general, Marwat promised to uphold party discipline but has since made statements against party leaders and violated party policy.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the PTI has also decided to revoke Sher Afzal Marwat’s MNA seat.