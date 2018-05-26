Taimur looks like his father Saif Ali Khan, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Despite just being 17 months old, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular names in the country. He is clicked wherever he goes, his presence is always there on our social media feeds and he even has fan clubs dedicated to him on social media.

In an interview with a leading news channel, Saif Ali Khan said, “Somedays he looks like Kareena, somedays he looks like me. He looks like a Chinese version of her. Let’s say Mongol.”

In an interview a while ago, when Kareena was asked who does he resemble, she said, “Every month (with Taimur) is going to be different. I think he is a perfect mix of Saif and me, more so like me, of a Kapoor, I think so. I think he looks exactly like my dad, because I think I look like my dad. He is more like my dad.”

Recently, during the the promotion of Veere Di Wedding at a radio network, Kareena stated that she now felt Taimur resembles his father, Saif Ali Khan. She said, “I think Taimur looks like his father. He is looking more and more like his father now. His eyes look like a Japanese samurai.”

Both of Taimur’s parents have spoken against the unnecessary media attention that their child has been receiving. Kareena spoke about the same recently, during an interview with a leading daily. She said, “We just want him to lead as normal a life as possible. That’s the most important thing for him. I’d like the paparazzi to not shoot pictures of him at every moment. I don’t want his life to be documented. He is only 17 months old, once or twice is enough, but not the constant badgering.”

