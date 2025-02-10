Taimur’s question which got Saif Khan answerless during stabbing event

(Web Desk): Saif Ali Khan, famous Indian actor, revealed in a recent interview that when he was injured during an attack recently, his son Taimur asked a question that surprised him.

The actor said, “When I was attacked, initially I thought it was just back pain, but then Kareena Kapoor got nervous and started talking about taking me to the hospital. She was making calls in a hurry and everything was happening very fast.”

During this, the actor recalled his younger son Taimur Ali Khan innocently asked, “Are you going to die?”

Khan said he did not answer his question, but that moment was emotionally very painful for him.

He added that when he was admitted in the hospital, Taimur seemed completely satisfied, which made him calm.

He also said that Kareena might have deliberately sent Taimur to the hospital with him because she knew how important Taimur’s company was for him during this difficult time.

