Foreign Minister of Taiwan, Joseph W has said that Taiwan has responded positively to Lithuania’s request to open a representative office of the Baltic Republic in Tai Pie, the Capital of Taiwan. According to him, the Taiwan government is waiting for a Lithuanian representative while the scope of functions to be delegated to the representation is within the competence of the Lithuanian authorities. Taiwanese authorities welcomed the move of the Lithuanian government and expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in trade and commerce through the representative office and also show eagerness it the office deals in consular services for the people of both sides.

Since the Chinese civil war in 1949, the Communist government in Beijing claimed to be the true representative of the people of the whole of China and had always considered Taiwan as its break way province, which will finally join mainland China in due course of time. The Beijing claim was endorsed by the United Nations, while several other important countries including the United States supported the one-China policy and remained hesitant to develop full formal relations with Taiwan. Therefore, Taiwan has no representation at the UN, while any other nation which intends to forge diplomatic relations with Tai Pei has to sever its ties with Beijing.

During the ongoing US-China rivalry, the United States has intensified its diplomatic and trade contacts with Tai Pei through the Taiwanese representative office as well as American Center in Tai Pai. American officials had been pressing the United Nations to provide greater participation to the Taiwanese government at the global forum on the issue of COVID-19, while the Biden administration has been urging its allies to establish relations with Taiwan. Washington’s anti-China campaign has achieved sufficient success and several EU states had stepped up the pace of their interaction with Taiwan in recent months. The Chinese government has adopted a strict policy over the issue and started degrading its diplomatic relations with the nations supporting the Taiwanese narrative. Apparently, the UN’s policy regarding Taiwan had been the greatest hurdle in the realization of the US plan against China, while trivial things have no significance in the great game.