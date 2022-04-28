Taiwan issues permission to Lithuania to open representative office

VILNIUS (TASS): Taiwan responded positively to Lithuania’s request to open a representative office of the Baltic Republic on the island. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph W.

“We gave the Lithuanian government consent to op-en a representative office. I think that this will happen very soon, we are waiting for your representatives,” he said.

As Joseph noted, the sc-ope of functions to be delegated to the representation is within the competence of the Lithuanian authorities. “If it is indicated that it is responsible for cooperation in the field of trade, we will respect this,” he said. “We will also welcome the decision of the Lithuanian government, if any, to provide consular services.”

The opening of a representative office of Taiwan in Lithuania on November 18, 2021 provoked a sharp deterioration in relations between Vilnius and Beijing, which opposes an office under that name. China recalled the ambassador from Vilnius and offered to do the same to Lithuania. On November 21 of the same year, the PRC government decided to lower diplomatic relations with the Baltic Republic to the level of charge d’affaires, and on November 26 sent a note on changing the status of the diplomatic mission in Vilnius from an embassy to a representative office.

Lithuania then announ-ced that it would establish its representative office on the island.

