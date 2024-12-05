Taiwan president spoke to US House Speaker Johnson: Sources

TAIPEI (Reuters): Taiwan President Lai Ching-te spoke by telephone with US House Speaker Mike Johnson during Lai’s visit to the Pacific, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday, a conversation likely to further infuriate Beijing over the trip.

Taiwan’s presidential office did not immediately answer calls seeking comment. Johnson’s office did not respond to an email requesting comment. There was also no immediate response from China’s foreign ministry.

One of the sources said the call on Wednesday afternoon US time should not be a reason for China to increase its military intimidation of Taiwan.

Sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters that China could launch a new round of war games in response to Lai’s trip to the Pacific, which included stopovers in Hawaii and the US territory of Guam.

While in Hawaii, Lai also had a 20-minute call with former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during which they discussed China’s military threats.

In 2022, China held war games around the island furious at then-Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.

China considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory and has condemned the United States for allowing Lai to transit its territory.

Lai rejects China’s sovereignty claims.