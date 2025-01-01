Taiwan reports first Chinese ‘combat patrol’ of the New Year

Taipei (Reuters): Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Thursday that Chinese warplanes and warships had carried out the first “combat patrol” around the island of the New Year, after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te again expressed willingness to talk to Beijing.

China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, sends its military into the skies and waters near the island on an almost daily basis, and holds what Taiwan calls “joint combat readiness patrols” several times a month.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said it had detected 22 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighter jets, carrying out a “joint combat readiness patrol” around Taiwan in conjunction with Chinese warships starting on Thursday morning.

It said the Chinese aircraft flew in airspace to the north, west, southwest and east of Taiwan, and that Taiwanese forces were dispatched to keep watch.

China’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lai, in his New Year’s Day news conference, reiterated his desire for exchanges with China. He has repeatedly called for talks but been rebuffed. Beijing calls him a “separatist.”

Lai and his government say only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.