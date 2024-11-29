Taiwan says 41 Chinese military aircraft, ships detected ahead of Lai US stopover

TAIPEI (AFP): Taiwan said Friday it had detected 41 Chinese military aircraft and ships around the island ahead of a Hawaii stopover by President Lai Ching-te, part of a Pacific tour that has sparked fury in Beijing.

The figure was the highest in more than three weeks, according to an AFP tally of figures released daily by Taiwan’s defense ministry.

China insists self-ruled Taiwan is part of its territory, which Taipei rejects.

To press its claims, China deploys fighter jets, drones and warships around Taiwan on a near-daily basis, with the number of sorties increasing in recent years.

In the 24 hours to 6:00 a.m. on Friday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had detected 33 Chinese aircraft and eight navy vessels in its airspace and waters.

That included 19 aircraft that took part in China’s “joint combat readiness patrol” on Thursday evening and was the highest number since November 4.

Taiwan also spotted a balloon — the fourth since Sunday — about 172 kilometers west of the island.