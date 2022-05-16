Taiwanese military begins staff exercises

HYANGAN (TASS): The Taiwanese military began its annual Hanguang command post exercise on Monday, which will take into account the latest changes in military tactics in Ukraine. This was re-ported by the Taiwan Cen-tral News Agency (CNA).

According to the head of the defense department of the island, Qiu Guozheng, the exercises will reflect the experience of hostilities in Ukraine, as well as imitate the aggravation of relations with mainland China. Their first stage will last five days and end on May 20th.

Only senior command personnel will take part in the exercises, which will develop both defensive and offensive operations for various branches and types of troops.

According to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post, the Hanguang exercises will be held in several stages: on July 25, after the completion of the command and staff unit, their second stage will begin. It will include live firing and will also last five days. According to the publication, the troops will work out the tactics of using Javelin anti-tank missile systems and Stinger man-portable air defense systems, which are used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, drones will be used in the exercises.

The Hanguang maneuvers have been held on the island since 1984. The exercises include live firing and tactical training using computer simulations.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Since then, the island has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the communists came to power. Official Beijing considers Taiwan one of the provinces of the PRC.

