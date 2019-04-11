Tajik Defence Minister meets Army Chief at GHQ

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Tajikistan Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo on Thursday paid a visit to Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters where he was called on by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

A press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that General Mirzo called on COAS General Bajwa at GHQ today.

Mirzo and Bajwa exchanged views on matters relating to mutual interests and regional security.

During the meeting, the Army Chief said that Tajikistan is a brotherly country and bilateral cooperation would help to establish longstanding peace and stability in the region.

General Mirzo praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and its resolve to maintain peace across the region.

Earlier on April 10, Turkish Air Force Commander General Hasan Kucukakayuz had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interests, regional security, bilateral relations and matters of professional interests came under discussion in the meeting.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the cooperation and friendship between Pakistan and Turkey, said the statement.