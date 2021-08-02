Tajik President replaces Ambassador to Russia

DUSHANBE (TASS): On Monday, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon dismi-ssed Imomuddin Sattorov, Ambassador to Russia, and Davlatshoh Gulmakhma-dzoda, who previously served as Deputy Prime Minister, was appointed the new head of the diplomatic mission in Moscow. The relevant decrees were published by the Khovar news agency .

“I decide to release Sattorov Imomuddin Mirzoevich from the post of extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Russian Federation and concurrently Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Republic of Armenia and a full representative of the Republic of Tajikistan at the Commission on Economic Affairs under the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States in connection with the transition to other work, “the decree of the head of state says.

“To appoint Gulm-akhmadzod Davlatshokh Kurbonali as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Russian Federation,” another presidential decree says. By another presidential decree, Davlatshoh Gulmakhmadzoda was relieved of his post as Deputy Prime Minister of the country.