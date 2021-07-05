Tajikistan mobilizes 20 thousand military to strengthen Tajik-Afghan border

DUSHANBE (Monitoring Desk): Lydia Isamova. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon instructed Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo to mobilize 20,000 reserve servicemen to further strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border, RIA Novosti reported on Monday in the press service of the head of state.

Earlier, a source in the leadership of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan told RIA Novosti that the Taliban currently control more than 70% of the line of the state border with the republic.

“The head of state gave this instruction to mobilize 20,000 servicemen during a meeting of the Security Council,” the agency’s inte-rlocutor said. According to him, in connection with the aggravation of the situation on the Tajik-Afghan state border, the meeting discussed the issue of ensuring security in the border areas and taking measures to strengthen the protection of the state border.

“Taking into account the aggravation of the political situation in the regions on the border of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, the head of state instructed the members of the Security Council, heads of power structures, law enforcement agencies to take concrete measures to ensure the security of the state and the nation on the Tajik-Afghan border. the potential to guard the border and send additional troops to the required areas, “- said the agency’s interlocutor.

The press service added that President Rahmon instructed, along with strengthening the border potential, to pay special attention to the prevention of violations on the state border, including the prevention of transnational crime, terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking.

Afghan President’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib earlier said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the situation in the north of the country, where the Taliban seized a number of areas and continue to advance, is very serious, but Kabul hopes that it will not get out of control. According to him, government forces are planning a counteroffensive in the northern regions.

In Afghanistan, there is a confrontation between government forces and the Taliban, who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities. Peace talks kicked off between the Afghan government and the Taliban on September 12, 2020 in the capital of Qatar.