Tajikistan to resume power supply: DABS

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Tajikistan is ready to increase the supply of electricity to Afghanistan from the current 50 megawatts to the previous 150 megawatts, the power utility said.

Advisor to Da Afghanistan Barishna Sherkat (DABS) Mustafa Arya told a press conference in Kabul that DABS had increased its focus on generating electricity at home, especially solar power, by offering incentives and facilities to local and foreign investors.

Planning Advisor to DABS Mujtaba Hoshmand said Tajikistan last week offered to supply 150 megawatts of electricity to Afghanistan as the country supplied previously.

He said Tajikistan had informed about the increase of water level in the country’s dams. The water level in Tajikistan dams plummeted about a month back, forcing the country to cut the power supply to Afghanistan from 150 megawatts to 50 megawatts.

He said talked about the 10-year power purchase agreement with Uzbekistan. The agreement was signed between the two countries last week during acting Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar’s visit to Tashkent. (Pajhwok)