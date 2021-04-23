Tajir Insaf delegation apprises CM about issues

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Insaf Trader Association (Tajir Insaf) led by President Shahid Khan on Friday held a meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and apprised him of problems of traders due to the third wave of Coronavirus.

The delegation informed the chief minister about their losses to businesses due to lockdown restriction in the month of Ramazan.

President Tajir Insaf, Shahid Khan requested the provincial government to ease restrictions for eid shopping.

He said that traders were fully cooperating with efforts of the district administration and observing Covid-19 SOPs.

The Chief Minister assured to resolve all issues of traders in the wake of the pandemic situation and appreciated the role of traders for public awareness during the first, second and third wave of Coronavirus.