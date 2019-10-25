TAL ABYAD, SYRIA - OCTOBER 24: A damaged vehicle is seen after an attack with a bomb-laden vehicle carried out by PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, and Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey regards as a terror group at the Syrian National Army's headquarter in Tal Abyad, Syria on October 24, 2019 ( Ömer Alven - Anadolu Agency )

TAL ABYAD: A damaged vehicle is seen after an attack with a bomb-laden vehicle carried out by PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, US and EU, and Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey regards as a terror gr

The Frontier Post / October 25, 2019
Posted in