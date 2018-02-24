Talal Chaudhry files reply in contempt of court case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: State minister for interior Talal Chaudhry has filed written reply in Supreme Court (SC) to show cause notice in contempt of court case taking the plea that his statements have been taken into account out of context due to media reporting.

The reply was filed by Kamran Murtaza counsel for Talal Chaudhry on Saturday.

Talal Chaudhry took the plea in the reply that his statements have been seen out of context due to media reporting. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) has given observation on out of context reporting.

The speeches are translated in negative manner to create sensation. He further said in his reply that he could not even think of insulting or ridiculing the court.

I have not said any thing which has led to impede judiciary job or due to which any non compliance has taken place. I respect SC. I have always struggled for supremacy of the constitution.

“I have not done any thing intentionally or unintentionally which amounts to contempt of court. I exercised my right for expression within ambit of law. He prayed the court to withdraw the contempt of court show cause notice.

A 3-member bench of SC led by Justice Ijaz Afzal Khan will take up for hearing contempt of court case on Monday; Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on February 01 had taken suo motu notice on anti judiciary speeches by Talal Chaudhry.

