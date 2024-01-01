Talat Aziz: Baloch student exposes BLA recruitment tactics

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Talat Aziz, a Punjab University student, who recently surrendered to authorities from the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), shared insights into the outfit’s recruitment tactics.

Talat Aziz revealed that his association with certain Baloch students at the university led to his brainwashing towards joining the banned BLA.

Talat Aziz said that he was convinced to take up arms for the ‘so-called ‘ independence of Balochistan and was lured by the idea of ‘starting a new life in the mountains’.

Talat Aziz appealed to his Baloch brothers and sisters, not to fall prey to misleading narratives about missing persons and false promises of freedom that aim to destroy their future.

Talat Aziz accused Baloch student councils at Punjab University of playing a pivotal role in brainwashing youth. “I am a Pakistani, and Balochistan is a beautiful province of Pakistan,” he stated with conviction.

He further claimed that BLA terrorists target young minds by spreading hatred against Punjabis.

“BLA terrorists are involved in radicalising the youth and influencing them through protests organized by the Baloch Solidarity Committee,” added Talat Aziz.

He mentioned that he recognised a young man in the mountains whose picture he had seen during a protest by the Baloch Solidarity Committee, underscoring the deceptive tactics used to recruit youth.

Similarly on 25 Sept, a Baloch woman, Adila Baloch, was arrested in Turbat for planning a suicide attack. She revealed that terrorists blackmail and manipulate Baloch women into committing such acts.

Speaking to the media alongside her parents, Adila Baloch, a qualified nurse who was running a World Health Organization project, shared her regret over being misled by terrorists.

Adila explained, “I was deceived in such a way that I was ready to carry out a suicide attack without considering the innocent lives that would be lost. Terrorists showed me dreams of a new and better life.”

Adila Baloch further said without informing her family, she followed the terrorists into the mountains. She mentioned that she wasn’t the only one; other misguided Baloch youth were also present.

She urged Baloch youth to avoid making the same mistake she did, warning, “This only brings destruction, and such actions do not lead to freedom. If you come across such people, inform your parents. This is a path to ruin, and suicide bombing is a forbidden and haram act. I don’t want other Baloch youth to make the same mistakes I did.”