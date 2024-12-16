Talha Anjum’s debut film ‘Kattar Karachi’ release date announced!

(Web Desk): Pakistani hip-hop sensation Talha Anjum is making waves once again, this time in the world of cinema.

After being recognized as the most-streamed artist in Pakistan on Spotify, Anjum is stepping into the film industry with his debut movie ‘Kattar Karachi,’ set to release on December 20.

Known for his significant impact on the Pakistani hip-hop scene, Anjum has always maintained a distinct identity. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he refrains from using vulgar language in his tracks, opting for a more thoughtful and poetic approach.

His 2012 creation, Young Stunners, alongside fellow artist Talha Younus, challenged societal norms with songs like Burger Karachi, which critiqued the elitist mindset of certain social groups.

Anjum’s music, especially his solo album Open Letter, earned him widespread acclaim, earning titles such as the “Founder of Urdu Rap” and “Most Streamed Artist.” But for Anjum, this isn’t enough. With over 20 million Spotify listeners and a massive fan base on social media, he continues to inspire those around him. He credits his success to his passion and love for his work, which has taken him to new heights.

Now, Anjum is exploring new horizons with ‘Kattar Karachi,’ a thrilling film directed by Abdul Wali Baloch. Anjum stars in the lead role, with the talented Imran Ashraf playing the antagonist and Kinza Hashmi as the heroine. Anjum shares that the film is inspired by his own life experiences and the soundtrack resonates deeply with him.

Reflecting on his co-stars, Anjum praised Ashraf as one of Pakistan’s finest actors, and expressed excitement about working with Hashmi, noting that their scenes together were spectacular.