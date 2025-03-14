Talha Waheed Sets Guinness World Record for Most Tennis Serves in One Minute

Lahore, Pakistan – Pakistani tennis player Talha Waheed has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a Guinness World Record for the highest number of successful tennis serves in one minute.

Waheed, a seasoned player with multiple national titles in the 35+, 40+, and 45+ doubles categories, also boasts international experience in ITF senior tournaments. His highest international ranking was 144 in the 40+ doubles category.

Motivated by the previous record of 42 serves set by American John Perry in 2019, Waheed underwent three months of intense training before attempting the record. On November 8, 2024, in Lahore, he followed all Guinness World Records guidelines to achieve 59 successful serves in one minute, surpassing Perry’s record.

Guinness World Records officially recognized his achievement on March 10, 2025.

Celebrating his accomplishment, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), along with fellow officials and players, congratulated Waheed. Qureshi acknowledged the difficulty of securing a Guinness World Record and emphasized that Waheed’s achievement would serve as inspiration for aspiring tennis players in Pakistan.

This record not only highlights Waheed’s dedication and skill but also brings a new level of recognition to Pakistan’s growing presence in international tennis.