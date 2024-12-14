Taliban and Turkmenistan discuss progress on TAPI Pipeline project in Herat

HERAT (Khaama Press): Local officials in Herat have reported that Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Taliban, and Rashid Meredov, the foreign minister of Turkmenistan, visited the construction site of the TAPI project in Herat.

The Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Monday, that during this visit, discussions focused on facilitating visas, extending the railway, fiber optic transmission, and improving transportation between the two countries.

Both sides emphasized the importance of accelerating these processes and agreed to increase the frequency of working group meetings in Kabul and Ashgabat to expedite progress.

A few months ago, the Taliban and Turkmenistan had launched the practical work of the TAPI project within Afghanistan’s borders.

The TAPI pipeline is a major infrastructure project, stretching 1,814 kilometers in total, with 207 kilometers crossing Turkmenistan, 774 kilometers through Afghanistan, and 826 kilometers across Pakistan to the India border.

TAPI is considered one of the region’s largest economic projects, as Afghanistan will not only receive substantial amounts of gas but also earn around $400 million annually in gas transit fees.

This project is seen as a key driver of regional economic cooperation and energy security, with the potential to boost Afghanistan’s economy and its position in regional energy transit networks. As work progresses, it will be crucial to ensure that security, infrastructure, and diplomatic ties continue to align for its successful completion.