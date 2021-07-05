Taliban announced seizure of 70 percent of border with Tajikistan

MOSCOW (Monitoring Desk): The Taliban, who control over 70% of the border with Tajikistan , guarantee security and non-interference, while the percentage of controlled territories may increase, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told RIA Novosti .

“We confirm this (control over part of the border with Tajikistan – ed.). We have occupied even more than 70% of the border with Tajikistan. We will have good relations with our friendly country – Tajikistan. Security will be established at the borders, and no interference will occur,” – said the Mujahid.

According to him, the percentage of territories controlled by the Taliban “may increase.”

“Yesterday evening (they occupied – ed.) A large territory in the province of Badakhshan , and those who spoke from the government of Kabul at the border fled from there, and as a result the territory came under our control,” the agency’s interlocutor explained.

“They cannot take control of these areas. We have regular forces in all areas of the territories that are at our disposal. At first they could not resist, but now they can’t do anything. It is better to follow the path of dialogue and solve the remaining problems. in negotiations, “he said.

“Now I cannot say whe-ther Mazar-i-Sharif will be handed over to the Taliban, but for reasons of security of embassies, consulates a-nd foreign diplomats, I mu-st say that they … will ens-ure their safety and there will be no problems for them. We are in touch with the countries, who have embassies and consulates in Mazar-i-Sharif … they trust us, “Mujahid said.

“Negotiations are taking place in Qatar , but the other side (the Afghan government – ed.) Is not serious about the negotiations and does not want them to continue … Our negotiating group is in Qatar, and we are waiting for them to come and talk. Unfortunately, four or five people from the other side were present, and the rest of their negotiating team was in Kabul or elsewhere and did not come to negotiate.Although they promised to take part in the negotiations several times, they did not come, but negotiations began two or three days ago, “- said the interlocutor of the agency.

The Taliban are ready to consider a proposal for inter-Afghan talks in Moscow, if it comes, Mujahid said.

“There have been no official proposals on this matter yet. If we receive an official proposal, we will consider it,” he said.

In Afghanistan, there is a confrontation between government forces and militants of the radical Taliban movement, who seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities. Instability in Afghanistan is growing amid promises by the US administration to complete the withdrawal of its troops from Afghan soil in full coordination with allies by September 11. In 2020, Washington and Taliban officials signed in Doha the first peace agreement in more than 18 years of war. It provides for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in 14 months and the beginning of an inter-Afghan dialogue after the exchange of prisoners.

Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that the Kremlin had assessed the possibility of bringing the Russian contingent into Afghan-istan.