KABUL (Khaama Press): Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior of the Taliban, announced the formation of a motorcycle patrol group in Badakhshan as part of ongoing efforts to enhance security.

He stated this patrolling group in Badakhshan on social media.

According to Qani, this mobile patrol unit has been created to better ensure the safety of citizens in Badakhshan province. The security patrol, equipped with military gear, will operate 24/7 to prevent criminal activities within the province.

According to details provided by the Taliban’s Ministry of Interior spokesperson, the 100-member mobile unit will operate in the security sectors of Faizabad city and other districts in Badakhshan province.

A similar motorcycle patrol unit had previously been established in Kabul. These patrols ride through the city on motorcycles, with the primary goal of ensuring citizen security. The images shared by Qani depict more than 15 security personnel of the Taliban riding motorcycles in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province.

This comes amid rising insecurity in the province and attacks by several groups, raising concerns among the local population.

This situation arises amid a dire humanitarian crisis and widespread poverty in the country, which could further exacerbate insecurity and contribute to a significant brain drain in Afghanistan.

Several factors drive this insecurity, including ongoing violence from extremist groups, political instability, and economic hardship.

This exodus not only depletes the country of its skilled workforce but also deepens the challenges faced by those who remain, as the cycle poverty continues to spiral downward.

As these patrols become operational, it will be important to monitor their effectiveness in crime prevention and community safety.

Continuous assessment and feedback from the public will be crucial for adapting these strategies to meet the evolving security needs of the region.