Taliban appoint Shaheen their envoy in Qatar

KABUL (Amu tv): Taliban have named Suhail Shaheen, the former head of their political office in Qatar, as their new ambassador to Doha, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesperson, confirmed in a message to Amu TV on Wednesday.

Mujahid provided no additional details regarding the future of the Taliban’s political office but stated that Mohammad Naeem, who had been serving as their acting ambassador in Qatar, will now assume the role of their deputy ambassador.

The appointments come as the Taliban continue their push for international recognition. Taliban have previously appealed to the United Nations and the Security Council to accept Shaheen as Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the U.N.—a request that has gone unanswered for the past three years.

Since returning to power in August 2021, Taliban have faced considerable challenges in securing legitimacy from the international community, amid widespread criticism of their human rights record and restrictive policies toward women and minorities. The latest diplomatic appointments appear to be part of their broader efforts to improve their standing on the global stage.

Qatari officials and the United Nations have yet to comment on the new appointments.