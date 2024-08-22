Taliban Appoints First Accredited Ambassador to UAE as Diplomatic Relations Evolve

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry has appointed Mawlawi Badreddin Haqqani as its first accredited ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the second country to accept a Taliban envoy at that level, following China.

The UAE’s foreign ministry has not yet commented on the appointment, though the move signifies deepening ties between the two nations.

Despite the lack of official recognition from most countries, the Taliban have sent envoys to several nations, including Pakistan, where they serve as “chargé d’affaires” in diplomatic missions.

Mawlawi Badreddin Haqqani presented his credentials to the UAE’s assistant undersecretary for protocol affairs, with plans to formally present them to the UAE’s emir in an official ceremony soon.

The UAE, which has significant economic engagements with the Taliban, including contracts to operate Kabul airport, previously hosted Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in June.