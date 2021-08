KABUL (TASS): The radical Taliban movement has appointed Mullah Mohammad Nabi Omri as the new governor of the eastern Afghan province of Khost.

This is stated in a message posted on Twitter on Tuesday on the page of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”.

“Mullah Mohammad Nabi Omri, member of the political bureau [of the movement], has been appointed governor of Khost province in eastern Afghanistan,” the statement said.