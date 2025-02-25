Taliban approve 27 development projects worth $40.8 million

KABUL (Amu tv): The Taliban’s economic office announced Tuesday that the National Procurement Commission, led by the Taliban deputy chief minister, Abdul Ghani Baradar, has approved contracts for 27 projects worth approximately 3 billion Afghanis ($40.8 million).

According to the Taliban, the projects span various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, and energy.

In a statement, the office said 37 projects were submitted for review.

Of those, 27 were approved, while seven were revised due to procurement adjustments. One project was canceled, and two others were postponed due to “challenges in the procurement process.” These delayed projects have been referred to designated committees for further review and recommendations.

Among the approved projects are construction of a transport terminal in eastern Kabul, completion of Jamhuriat Hospital in Kabul, finalization of Pashdan Dam in Herat and Bakhshabad Dam in Farah, expansion of electricity transmission from Kabul to Kandahar, and Multiple construction projects in Kabul.