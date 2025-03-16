Taliban approve $35 million in development projects

KAB UL (Amu tv: The Taliban’s National Procurement Commission, led by Taliban deputy chief minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, approved contracts for eight projects worth 2.5 billion Afghanis ($35 million) and amended 13 others during a meeting on Sunday.

According to a Taliban statement, the commission reviewed 29 projects, of which eight were approved, 13 were modified, two were canceled, and six were rejected due to procurement-related issues.

The commission decided to delegate the review of the six rejected projects to specialized committees, which will assess the challenges and submit a final report to the leadership.

The approved projects include maintenance work on Dahla Dam in Kandahar, completion of a cancer treatment center at Aliabad Hospital in Kabul, construction of transportation terminals in Daman district and the Bagh Pul area of Kandahar, and finishing incomplete work on the Kabul-Kandahar highway.

The Taliban’s project procurement process has faced criticism, with concerns raised over transparency and the selection of companies for government contracts.