Taliban: Armed struggle only way to confront US

ANTALYA (TASS): Conducting an armed struggle was the only way to confront the US in Afghanistan. This was stated on Saturday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the interim Afghan Cab-inet, Amir Khan Mottaki, appointed by the radical movement “Taliban”, speaking at a diplomatic forum in Antalya.

“In 2001, the founder of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” Mullah Mohammad Omar offered to negotiate, but the United States insisted on a military response, so armed resistance was our duty and the only way out for us,” he said. , adding that in 2010 the Taliban responded to Washington’s request for consultations.

In addition, Mottaki stressed that the United States and its allies failed to destroy the terrorist group “Islamic State” (IS) on Afghan territory, but at the moment, according to him, “this threat has been completely eliminated.”

At the same time, he once again called for the unblocking of Afghan financial assets in Western banks, the removal of all restrictions and the most active cooperation with Afghanistan in the economic and other spheres. “After 40 years of instability, Afghanistan has become safe again, corruption has been reduced to zero, and the local population feels calm,” the Taliban spokesman concluded.

In addition, Mottaki again appealed to the international community with a call to immediately recognize the interim government formed by the radicals. “Afghanistan has its own territory, population and government. We meet all the requirements to be recognized as a state. Why aren’t we recognized?!” he added.

