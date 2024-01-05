Taliban arrest women for ‘bad Hijab’ in Afghanistan, sparking fear and outrage

KABUL (Khaama Press): At least a week ago, authorities from the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, in coordination with intelligence forces and security agencies, have been detaining girls in some regions of Kabul due to what is referred to as “bad hijab” or “non-observance of Islamic dress code.” According to the girls, this action has sparked widespread reactions and instilled fear.

Mullah Abdulghaffar Farooq, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, stated to the media that these detentions were carried out to prevent “vice” and prevent bad hijab, leading to the detention of several girls.

The recent detentions of young girls in western Kabul have been prominent in the past two to three days. Reports indicate that more than a dozen young girls were transferred to security agencies due to inadequate hijab. Most of these detentions have been reported in areas of Dasht-e-Barchi, Pol-e Khoshk, Qalai-e Naw, and Pol-e Sukhta.

The continuation of these detentions has raised serious concerns among the girls in these areas. Mezhgan, one of the detained girls, told Khama Press that the authorities took her from the market, and she spent a day in detention.

Mezhgan described her detention: “My sister and I went out to buy something from our house. When we entered the market, there was a commotion as the forces of the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice arrived, and young girls and teenagers were desperately looking for a place to hide.”

She added, “My sister and I entered a shop, and from the window, I saw several men in white clothes instructing some ladies who were wearing full black attire and had sunglasses on to get on a vehicle. The black-clad ladies forcefully placed the girls on the vehicle using electric shocks.”

Mezhgan further mentioned that when she tried to record these moments with her mobile phone, she was also detained and had her phone confiscated.

Sahar, living in western Kabul, said, “I study in a girls’ school, and when I came out of the school, the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice forces wanted to detain me, but I resisted.”

Sahar added that she now refrains from going to school out of fear of being detained. Sources in Kabul’s Taimani district claim that the authorities from the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice have detained several girls, even though they were wearing appropriate hijab, allegedly because they possessed “smartphones or cameras.”

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice of Taliban, however, states that female police officers are present during detentions, and no harm comes to the girls.

These detentions due to non-compliance with hijab have faced criticism from human rights organizations and UN experts. Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, wrote on his Twitter page that detaining girls for “bad hijab” restricts women’s freedom of expression.

Mr. Bennett has called on the Taliban administration to release the detained girls unconditionally.

Amnesty International has also expressed concern about the detention of girls in Kabul, stating, “The Taliban’s arbitrary detentions and crackdowns violate women’s freedom of movement and expression in Afghanistan. Suppression must cease immediately, and those detained must be released.”

Naseer Ahmad Faiq, Afghanistan’s interim representative to the United Nations, regarding the detention of girls, emphasizes that no government has previously attacked the culture and way of life of its people. He adds that people in Afghanistan currently lack mental security and peace.