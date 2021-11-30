Taliban at a meeting with US team demand an unfreezing of assets

DOHA (TASS): A delegation of the Taliban movement held two-day consultations in Doha with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West.

As Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry, Abdul Kahar Balkhi, wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday, among other things, Taliban demanded that Washington immediately unfreeze Afghanistan’s banking state reserves and lift sanctions against its functionaries.

“A high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”, headed by Foreign Minister [in the interim government] Amir Khan Mottaki, held two-day consultations with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West. <…> Afghan side gave assurances of [ensuring] the security of [Afghanistan], demanding an unconditional unfreezing of Afghanistan’s assets (about $ 9.4 billion – TASS note), excluding [its functionaries] from blacklists and lifting the sanctions, “the Taliban spokesman said.

In addition, “the parties discussed various political and humanitarian issues, problems related to health, education and security in Afghanistan, as well as the creation of the necessary conditions for banking and cash payments in the country.” The meeting was held in a positive manner “and both sides agreed to hold similar consultations in the future.”