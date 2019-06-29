Taliban attack kills 25 ranger guards in Afghanistan

KABUL (AA): A total of 25 ranger guards were killed by Taliban in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan, a provincial official said on Saturday.

Hanif Kohgedai, a member of Baghlan provincial council, said Taliban forces struck a ranger guard station in Nahrein district of Baghlan province and 25 ranger guards were killed in the aftermath.

Stating that eight others were also wounded, Kohgedai said reinforcement units were dispatched to the attacked area.

On the other hand, eyewitnesses claim 30 ranger guards were killed.

Taliban is yet to make a statement on the deadly incident.