thumbs_b_c_5f116bac9c5b19a56d2ed0714e0e5942

Taliban attack kills 25 ranger guards in Afghanistan

The Frontier Post / June 29, 2019

KABUL (AA): A total of 25 ranger guards were killed by Taliban in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan, a provincial official said on Saturday.

Hanif Kohgedai, a member of Baghlan provincial council, said Taliban forces struck a ranger guard station in Nahrein district of Baghlan province and 25 ranger guards were killed in the aftermath.

Stating that eight others were also wounded, Kohgedai said reinforcement units were dispatched to the attacked area.

On the other hand, eyewitnesses claim 30 ranger guards were killed.

Taliban is yet to make a statement on the deadly incident.

Posted in ,