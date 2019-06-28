Taliban attack police checkpoint, kill eight officers in Daikundi

KABUL (AT News): Taliban fighters attacked a checkpoint in the mountainous province of Daikundi, killing at least eight police officers, local officials confirmed.

The incident took place in Padgag area of the Kejran district early Friday, in which another 16 officers injured.

Provincial Governor, Sayed Anwar Rahmati, said that eight assailants were also killed in a three-hour long fire exchange with police, which ended at 04:00am.

Rahmati added that “several checkpoints” were deployed in Padgag neighborhood.

Taliban confirmed the incident and claimed their fighters managed to take control of three of them and seized a large number of weapons and ammunition.

But provincial officials reject the claim, saying that the entire area was under police control.

Daikundi in the center of Afghanistan is considered as one of three relatively calm provinces. It was established in 2004. Bamyan and Panjshir are called as other provinces with secure situation.

Taliban have recently stepped up attacks on Afghan security forces and the foreign troops, amid ongoing negotiations with the US diplomats and also Afghan power brokers to reach a peace deal.

On Wednesday, two American soldiers were killed in a combat mission in Wardak province. The insurgents asserted responsibility.