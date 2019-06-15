Taliban attack pushed back in Farah: Officials

KABUL (TOLO News): Afghan security forces thwarted a Taliban attack on the outskirts of the city of Farah in the west of Afghanistan, the provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said.

The attack was carried out on a security forces outpost in Police District One in the city of Farah, Mohib added.

Mohib said that “dozens of Taliban militants” were involved in the attack which left three insurgents dead and three others wounded.

He said that one policeman was killed in the clash and three others the head of the Police District One headwaters were wounded.

Taliban has not commented on the report.