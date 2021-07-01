Taliban attack pushed back in Herat

KABUL (Tolo News): Taliban attack on Ghorian district in Herat was pushed back by security forces, Governor Abdul Saboor Qani said on Thursday, adding that the fighters of the group had gathered from different parts of the western province to attack the area. Qani said hundreds of Taliban’s armed members took part in the attack and 20 of them were killed in last night’s clashes.

“A Taliban’s suicide car bomber was targeted by security forces before reaching its target,” the governor said. The local security officials also said that more than 20 Taliban were killed in the attacks and more than 10 others were wounded. Local officials have not commented on possible government forces casualties in the attack.

Taliban has not commented on the attack, Afghan forces retook the control of Shinwari district in Parwan. Sources said that security forces have left several districts including Alasai district in Kapisa, Kaldar district in Balkh, Feroz Nakhchir district in Samangan and Gilan district in Ghazni. But the Ministry of Defense said that reinforcements have been sent to Ghazni province to repel Taliban attacks and also that security forces managed to break the siege of Hesarak district in Nangarhar province.

Over the past two months, the government has lost control of over 100 districts across the country; however, the Afghan government has said that security forces have retaken control of ten districts in the past few days. Meanwhile, as the fight between Afghan security forces and the Taliban continues to expand, the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) has recaptured Shinwari district from the Taliban in the northern province of Parwan. “Shinwari district has been cleared, the security forces arrived there at 4:00 am and now the district is under government control,” said Fazluddin Ayar, governor of Parwan.

Sources said that public uprising forces under the command of Nabi Ginji evacuated Kaldar district in Balkh and later the Taliban entered the district. “When the Taliban attack a district, they face a strong resistance and it is difficult for the Taliban to take over the entire 370 districts in Afghanistan and maintain a grip on them,” said military analyst Saleh Mohammad Registani. “Imam Sahib port has been cleared from the Taliban, Hesarak district was also cleared. Massive casualties were inflicted on the Taliban as a result of an airstrike, the commandos have been sent to Ghazni for clearing operations,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

