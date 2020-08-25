Taliban attack security forces base in Kunduz

Monitoring Desk

KUNDUZ: A security forces base in Imam Sahib district in the northern province of Kunduz, which was surrounded for the past five days, fell to the Talban, a source said on Monday.

The incident happened around 8:00pm when the Taliban attacked the base in Qarghan Tapa area of Imam Sahib and clashed with security forces, said the source.

“One soldier was killed and five others, including their commander, surrendered to the Taliban with their weapons and with one Humvee vehicle,” according to the source.

The source also said that 10 other security force members managed to escape from the area.

The local security officials have not yet commented on the attack.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. (TOLOnews)