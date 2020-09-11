Taliban attacks claim 49 civilians in a week

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Afghan Interior Ministry said Taliban several attacks in a week left at least 49 civilians dead and 49 others injured.

Interior Ministry’s spokesperson, Tariq Aryan said Thursday the Taliban carried 369 attacks in the previous week, targeting 22 provinces in the country.

The deceased civilians include women and children, he added.

Reports indicate, most of the civilian lives claimed are from Kunduz and Zabul provinces.

Taliban have not yet accepted responsibility for such actions.

Ministry reports came at a time both Afghan and Taliban are preparing for Intra-Afghan talks in Doha, Qatar. (Khaama Press)