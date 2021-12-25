KABUL (RIA Novosti): T-he Taliban have banned tu-rning on music in cars and driving women without a h-ijab, Kabul News reported.

“The Ministry of Islamic Orientation (the Ministry of appeal, orientation, good o-rders and prohibition of the reprehensible. – Ed.) Confirmed to Kabul News that the drivers were given a written recommendation not to turn on music and not put women without hijab i-nto cars,” the TV channel s-aid in a statement. on Twitter.

Earlier, the owner of one of the hotels told RIA Novosti that the Taliban banned live music at weddings in Afghanistan , men and women must now celebrate in different halls.

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15, and announced the next day that the war was over.

The last two weeks of August from the Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them.

On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan.

In ea-rly September, it has been declared part of the Afghan interim government, headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund , who was responsible for foreign policy during his first reign of “Ta-liban” and is under sanctions of the UN 2001.