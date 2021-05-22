Taliban battered many killed, injured

KABUL (Khaama Press): Ministry of Defense on Saturday stated that at least 92 Taliban militants were killed and 48 others were wounded in eight provinces over the past 24 hours.Deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Fawad Aman said that Afghan National Defense and Security launched offensive operations in Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Sar-e-Pul, Logar, Balkh, Helmand, Baghlan, and Takhar provinces.

According to Aman, the Taliban faced heavy retaliation from government forces and many of the group’s members were killed. MoD also stated that ANDSF discovered and defused 34 various types of IEDs during the operations. The Taliban attacks have intensified following the announcement of US troops’ withdrawal and since the US-Taliban agreement back in February 2020.

Taliban militants constantly insisted on not laying down their weapons until US forces entirely withdraw from Afghanistan. Experts, global Islamic scholars, the entire international community, and political leaders marked the Afghan war illegitimate and that the Taliban have no further excuse to continue the war in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in Takhar province, an eight-year-old child was killed when a mortar shell landed on a residential house in the region. Khalil Asir, a Takhar police spokesman told the media that the incident happened in the “pul-e-Shashmetra” area on the Takhar-Kunduz highway. Asir stressed that two other civilians including a woman and a child were injured in the incident.

The spokesman for Takhar police blamed the Taliban for the mortar attack. Moreover, two children were killed and two women were wounded when a mortar hit a house in Lashkargah, the center of Helmand province. The ministry of defense said that a passenger bus hit a roadside bomb in PD7 of Lashkargah in Helmand province, nine people were killed and two children and a woman were reportedly injured in the incident.

In a similar incident, four civilians were killed in western Ghor province in the Kharistan area of Feroz Koh, the incident happened when the victims were traveling on a motorbike in the region. A couple and two of their children were reportedly killed in this incident. The ministry of defense said at least eight security force members were killed in a Taliban attack in Guzargah-e-Noor district in Baghlan province.

Some reports indicate that in the incident 20 Taliban militants including the group's designated district governor were killed in operations in Guzargah-e-Noor, Juldga, and Baghlan-e-Jadid districts of the Baghlan province. In another security incident, a man was killed in the PD16 Macroryan-e-Kohna area of Kabul city. Ferdaws Faramarz a spokesman for the Kabul Police Command said the incident took place. Faramarz said the man was named "Masood" and was killed by armed robbers. The murder case is being investigated.