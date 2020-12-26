Taliban blow up district police headquarters

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Taliban insurgents have blown up the police headquarters of the Gizab district of central Uruzgan province, a source claimed on Saturday. A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok the Taliban used the tunnel they had dug up to target the police headquarters.

He said the coordinated attack on the police headquarters triggered a clash at 11pm. The battle lasted till 1:00am, the source added. Another source, meanwhile, said three policemen were killed and eight others wounded in the overnight attack.

The police chief was not present in the headquarters at the time of the assault and the ensuing firefight, he added. The Taliban have not yet commented about the attack.