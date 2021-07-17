Taliban calls for “independent Islamic system”

DOHA (Monitoring Desk): The Taliban considers it necessary for the prosperity of Afghanistan to create a “strong independent Islamic system” and preserve territorial integrity, the head of the Taliban delegation, Mullah Baradar Akhund, said at the opening of a new round of inter-Afghan talks in Qatar on Saturday.

“If peace reigns in our country, I can say for sure that in a very short time we will have a prosperous, comfortable and dignified life. To achieve all this, a strong centralized and independent Islamic system is needed. In this regard, we must go beyond selfishness., personal interests and ambitions. Afghanistan is a common home for all Afghans, “said the head of the Taliban delegation.

According to him, there should be a system in Afghanistan that takes into account the religion and beliefs of Afghans. “We want progress, a good and comfortable life, but taking into account our Islamic values, independence and freedom,” Baradar added.

He called for “to put an end to mistrust among Afghans, act for the unity of the people and firmly resist all attempts that threaten the country’s territorial integrity and national unity, and oppose ethnic, regional, linguistic and other prejudices.”

The head of the Taliban political office stressed that “the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has made it clear that it will not allow any attempts to undermine the territorial integrity and national unity of the country.

Addressing the opening ceremony of peace talks, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Afghans are passing through difficult days, heavy clashes are underway and the main victims are the people.

Abdullah says that comprehensive meetings were held between Afghan politicians and the government leaders ahead of the Doha meeting and all had one message: Afghanistan’s problem has no military solution.

He said that all efforts should be focused on ending the war and achieving a political settlement.

To achieve peace, there is a need for flexibility from both sides, Abdullah said.

“We believe that the regional and international environment has been provided… Afghans want the continuation of the world’s support to the peace process,” he said.

In Doha, a new round of inter-Afghan negotiations began on Saturday, which until then had been going on in Qatar for ten months with interruptions, but did not lead to any progress, the parties could not even agree on an agenda. A source in the government delegation told RIA Novosti that the parties will begin discussing the possibility of reducing violence in the country and ending the military confrontation, forming a government and releasing seven thousand prisoners from among the Taliban militants from prisons.