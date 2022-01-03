Taliban close women baths

KABUL (Khaama Press): As the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is taking root across the country, their restrictions especially on women have begun.

Local officials of the IEA in northern Balkh-bordering Uzbekistan- province have announced the closure of all general baths of women.

The decision was made unanimously by religious scholars and provincial officials of the directorate of promotion of virtue and prevention of vice in the province.

Based on the new decision, women can only take showers in private baths while observing Islamic hijab, not in general baths.

The Head of the directorate of promotion of virtue and prevention of vice in Balkh province said that the decision was made after consultations with religious scholars (Ulama).

“Since people do not access modern baths at home, men are allowed to go to general baths but women are supposed to go to private baths while observing hijab.” Said the head of the directorate.

In the meantime, boys under age are also banned from general baths and body massage is also banned in the baths.

Earlier, local officials in western Herat province temporarily closed general baths of women.