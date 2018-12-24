Taliban commander among 7 killed in Farah airstrikes

FARAH (Khaama Press): At least seven Taliban militants have been killed in separate airstrikes conducted in western Farah province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said the security forces carried out an airstrike in Karizbedal Village in Posht Rod district, leaving at least six militants dead.

The statement further added that one of the local commanders of the group identified as Mullah Bakhtiar was among those killed.

The Air Forces also carried out an airtrike targeting the vehicle of another local Taliban commander in Bakwa district of Farah, MoI said, adding that the Taliban commander was killed and the vehicle was destroyed in the airstrike.

The anti-government armed militant groups including Taliban have not commented regarding the airstrikes so far.

Farah is among the relatively volatile provinces in West of Afghanistan where Taliban militants are relentlessly attempting to expand their foothold and increase attacks against the government and security forces.