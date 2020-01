KUNDUZ (TOLO News): Muhibullah, a “Taliban leader in the northeast,” was killed in an airstrike in Kunduz province, the Ministry of Defense said Sunday.

According to the MoD statement, Muhibullah was a citizen of Pakistan and was targeted when he was driving in Imam Saib district of Kunduz province.

No more details were given by the ministry.

The Taliban has yet to comment on the airstrike.