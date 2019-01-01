Taliban commander killed in Faryab

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: A local commander of Taliban and his two fighters were killed during a clash with the Afghan armed forces in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan.

The 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan Military in the North in a statement said the clash took place 3:30pm on Sunday in the vicnity of Almar district.

The statement further added that the commander of Taliban, Qari Sefat, was killed with his two accomplices during the clash.

The anti-government armed militant groups including Taliban have not commented regarding the report so far.

Faryab is among the relatively volatile provinces in North of Afghanistan. The Taliban militants are active in some of districts and often attempt to carry out attacks against the government and security forces.

In the meantime, the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations to suppress the anti-government armed militants in Faryab and other restive provinces in the North. (Khaama Press)