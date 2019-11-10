‘Taliban commander’ killed in Logar airstrike

KABUL (TOLO News): Waisuddin, a “Taliban commander,” was killed in an “Afghan forces airstrike “in central Logar province, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sunday.

The airstrike took place in Mohammad Agha district of the province Saturday night, the MoD said in the statement.

“Waisuddin was involved in the killing of three judges three days ago when their vehicle was ambushed, “ the statement read, adding that the incident occurred in the Baqi Abad area of Mohammad Agha district as the judges were returning home from weekly holiday.

The statement did not provide further details about the airstrike.

The Taliban have yet to comment.